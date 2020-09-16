Lake George Courthouse Gallery gives abstract artist a virtual opening

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Courthouse Gallery is setting up their second artist exhibit for their first season of art since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.

The gallery opened on July 11, and its new upcoming exhibit will be the second to get an all-virtual opening. On Sept. 26, artist D. Jack Solomon will hold a Zoom event where he will speak about his artistic process. Solomon paints on a red canvas, creating art based on small murals he constructs that grow outward from darker colors to lighter, layer by layer.

The gallery also runs the Lake George Jazz Festival, which is currently in the midst of a series of virtual concert weekends to support the musicians who would normally be lighting up Shepard’s Park on Thursday.

