Lake George concert series leads off Memorial Day weekend schedule

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is heading into what business and community leaders alike are calling one of its busiest summers on record, as events taken down last year by COVID-19 now rise again.

This year, it’s all starting with a blast of sound.

The LGD/50 Concert Series begins on Thursday, May 27, in a special celebration at Charles R. Wood Park in the village. The band “Dogs in a Pile” will kick off a season of concerts that go into July.

Thursday’s “Memorial Meltdown” show will kick off a season of “pod-style” shows, which the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce describes as separating parties into pods, 8.5-foot by 8.5-foot, to maintain social distancing.

Pod capacity is limited at 5 people each, and groups must arrive together.

Pods are pre-sale only, online.

The full schedule for the concert series was released, detailing all 11 shows.

The village also released a list of other Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

May 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Hague Memorial Day Celebration For more information contact the Town of Hague at (518) 543-6161

May 31, 10:30 a.m. — Honoring French & Indian War Unknown Soldiers, Lake George

May 31, 11:30 a.m. — Memorial Day Remembrance at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

The Chamber urged potential visitors in need of a place to stay to book early, now and into the summer, as many reservations are filling up fast across hotels, dining and lake attractions.

A list was also released detailing regional events extending into the summer.