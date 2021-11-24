Lake George closes village buildings to public in response to high COVID rates

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is making some changes in reaction to high COVID-19 case numbers in the surrounding area. On Wednesday, it was announced that all village buildings would be closed to the public.

Effective Monday, Nov. 29, Village Hall and the Lake George Visitor Center will be closed to all members of the public, except for those with appointments scheduled in advance and who have been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. All correspondence and payments between visitors and the village will be handled by use of a dropbox outside the front door of Village Hall. The hall can still be reached by phone at (518) 668-5771.

The decision has been made as Warren County continues to break its own records for the number of active coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, Warren County was monitoring a total of 508 active cases. As of Wednesday, neighboring Washington County was ranked as the #1 county in the state of New York in terms of COVID positive case rate.

For the time being, the village will stream all meetings to the public via Zoom, with prior public notice. Masks must be worn by all meeting attendees.