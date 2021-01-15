Lake George chamber creates new award to thank members for service through COVID

Members of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce recieve the 2020 Stronger Together Award, in recognition of efforts to keep businesses afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce had a busy year in 2020, taking steps to support the regional economy through the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, everyone who helped in that process is set to be recognized for their work.

The 2020 Stronger Together Award was announced this week, in leiu of the annual Sustaining Tourism Around the Region Award usually given out.

“Every Chamber member was selected for this year’s honor in recognition of their complete dedication, support, and commitment to the tourism industry in our region during the most challenging of times,” said chamber Executive Director Gina Mintzer.

Each member of the chamber received a certificate by mail, and members were invited to a Zoom mixer to be recognized for their work.

“They assisted in many ways small and great to ensure the health and vitality of our community,” Chamber Board of Directors President Dennis Lafontaine, who owns Martha’s Dandee Crème in Queensbury. “It is with the support of organizations like these that tourism has continued to grow and be an economic driver for our municipalities around the region.”

The chamber also gave the Sapphire Award to Al Katz, a community volunteer who has devoted years of work to the chamber, the Lake George Rotary Club, Glens Falls Hospital, and the area tourism industry.

Katz was presented with the award during a COVID-safe visit to his home from the Lake George Rotary earlier in 2020.

The chamber has also launched a blog and video series, titled “Celebrating Resilience,” showcasing the work done to keep business going through tourist seasons made unusual and challenging due to coronavirus.