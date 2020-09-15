Lake George campground completes $1 million wetland project

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Escape, a 175-acre campground in Diamond Point, announced Tuesday the completion of a $1 million wetland restoration project.
The project encompasses a network of streams and wetland within the campground, all part of a larger ecosystem around Lake George.
The project includes replacing bridges, modifying existing natural habitats, and the placement of new plantings around Schroon River. The project is also set to allow kayaking and fishing opportunities.
