LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-After a couple of challenging winters, businesses in Lake George have some new attractions this season. Two of them are being described as weather-resistant and also not far apart.

Previously the home of ice castles, which had a tough two years of trying to stay frozen, the Charles R. Wood Park is now Winter Realms: a mix of holiday lights and activities.

“We’ve only had to close two days because of rain. Whereas in the past, for an ice castle, if it was 40 degrees and rainy, it presented a far more difficult set of challenges,” explained East Coast Operations Manager for Ice Castles and Winter Realms, Brad Buehlhorn.

Just next door at Fort William Henry, Winter’s Dream offers another type of light show. On December 30, 2023, they sold the most tickets in a single day of 1,400 tickets.

“We’ve sold over 15,000 tickets. We’ve definitely seen an uptick. Restaurants I think are starting to stay open more, they’re starting to be more involved,” said Deputy Supervisor of the Town of Lake George, Vinnie Crocitto.

Owner of Adirondack Pub and Brewery, John Carr, says the uptick in tourism across Route 9 allows him to keep his employees at their regular hours even through the winter months. “We’re about 30% busier than we were in previous Decembers and Novembers.”

“We are going to be celebrating our 25th year. This is the most stuff I’ve seen going on in Lake George,” described Carr.

Both Winter Realms and Winter’s Dream plan to stay open through March 2024. To keep the momentum going, the Lake George Winter Carnival will be back on February 3, 2024.

“Lake George has year-round business. It’s the same as summer, just bring a jacket,” stated Mayor of the Village of Lake George, Ray Perry.