Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival

Lake George, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From Friday, August 13 to Sunday, August 15 at Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park Lake George will be holding a BBQ & Blues Festival.

For the weekend there will be food, drinks, and live music.

Music:

Friday, August 13 – Soul Sky

Friday, August 13 – George Boone Blues

Saturday, August 14 – BandMatt Mirabile

Saturday, August 14 – Sly Fox

Saturday, August 14 – The Hustlers

Sunday, August 15 – The Switch

Food and drinks:

BBQ pit master who has won BBQ contests in several states, Lamarr Marshall and his son Petey

Joining him is BBQ Bob, from the Corner Grill in Altamont

Reggae Boy brings a Jamaican flair with spicy jerk chicken with the traditional sides of rice and beans and collards

The Barnsider Smokehouse serving its popular menu

Sarita Ruiz treats the Festival with Empanadas and Spacey Tracy delights with garlicky treats including burgers and dogs

Fresh lemonade

Locally made donuts

Ice cream by the Ice Cream Man from Greenwich

The event starts on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., then continues on Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then finishes on Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Adult admission is only $7, with a weekend wristband for admission every day and kids 12 and under free.

No pets are allowed at the Park although there are pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids