Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival

Lake George, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From Friday, August 13 to Sunday, August 15 at Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park Lake George will be holding a BBQ & Blues Festival.
For the weekend there will be food, drinks, and live music.
Music:
- Friday, August 13 – Soul Sky
- Friday, August 13 – George Boone Blues
- Saturday, August 14 – BandMatt Mirabile
- Saturday, August 14 – Sly Fox
- Saturday, August 14 – The Hustlers
- Sunday, August 15 – The Switch
Food and drinks:
- BBQ pit master who has won BBQ contests in several states, Lamarr Marshall and his son Petey
- Joining him is BBQ Bob, from the Corner Grill in Altamont
- Reggae Boy brings a Jamaican flair with spicy jerk chicken with the traditional sides of rice and beans and collards
- The Barnsider Smokehouse serving its popular menu
- Sarita Ruiz treats the Festival with Empanadas and Spacey Tracy delights with garlicky treats including burgers and dogs
- Fresh lemonade
- Locally made donuts
- Ice cream by the Ice Cream Man from Greenwich
The event starts on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., then continues on Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then finishes on Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Adult admission is only $7, with a weekend wristband for admission every day and kids 12 and under free.
No pets are allowed at the Park although there are pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids