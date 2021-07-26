Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival

News
Posted: / Updated:
Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival

Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival

Lake George, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From Friday, August 13 to Sunday, August 15 at Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park Lake George will be holding a BBQ & Blues Festival.

For the weekend there will be food, drinks, and live music.

Music:

  • Friday, August 13 – Soul Sky
  • Friday, August 13 – George Boone Blues
  • Saturday, August 14 – BandMatt Mirabile
  • Saturday, August 14 – Sly Fox
  • Saturday, August 14 – The Hustlers
  • Sunday, August 15 – The Switch

Food and drinks:

  • BBQ pit master who has won BBQ contests in several states, Lamarr Marshall and his son Petey
  • Joining him is BBQ Bob, from the Corner Grill in Altamont
  • Reggae Boy brings a Jamaican flair with spicy jerk chicken with the traditional sides of rice and beans and collards
  • The Barnsider Smokehouse serving its popular menu
  • Sarita Ruiz treats the Festival with Empanadas and Spacey Tracy delights with garlicky treats including burgers and dogs
  • Fresh lemonade
  • Locally made donuts
  • Ice cream by the Ice Cream Man from Greenwich

The event starts on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., then continues on Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then finishes on Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Adult admission is only $7, with a weekend wristband for admission every day and kids 12 and under free.

No pets are allowed at the Park although there are pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire