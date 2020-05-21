Lake George area preparing to open for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George/Warren County area is getting ready to open and welcome visitors for the Memorial Day weekend in a cautious, safe, and respectful manner.

Memorial Day weekend is typically the kickoff for the region’s summer tourism season. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s opening will be followed by a largely increased emphasis on the safety and well being of guests, employees, and the community as the state gradually begins to reopen under the New York Forward Reopening Plan.

“Lake George is and always will be about fun, and this weekend we look forward to welcoming hikers, paddlers, bikers, boaters, and people who simply want to take a break and enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful weather,’’ said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “The safety and wellbeing of our guests, our employees and our community is the first order of business, however, and it’s a responsibility we all share.’’

Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Michael Bittel said, “On Memorial Day we honor those who sacrificed their lives to preserve our freedoms and this year particularly we will remember the people we’ve lost to COVID-19 and all the front-line health care workers who have sacrificed so much to care for them. The greatest respect we can pay those who’ve served and those we’ve lost is to do our best to keep each other healthy – to wear face masks, maintain social distances and avoid congregating in crowds. We owe that to each other.’’

Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said, “This is a great time to explore the hidden gems of Lake George and our surrounding communities. Venture to the Town of Lake Luzerne for paddling. Check out the Tri-Lakes area of Chestertown, Pottersville and Brant Lake, offering miles of scenic roads for cycling, or hike the Chester Challenge. Head to North Creek for an outdoor recreation paradise and discover river sports and challenging hiking trails.’’

The region’s hospitality and food and beverage business leaders have reportedly developed a comprehensive set of best practices for cleaning and sanitation following New York State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Local businesses are reportedly taking part in webinars and training this week to keep guests, staff and the local community safe.

Businesses will enforce facial covering and social distancing policies, and local law enforcement agencies are prepared to help as needed.

“In Lake George and throughout Warren County, the Memorial Day theme is this: Come have fun, be smart, and stay safe,” said Mintzer.

Here is what to expect for Memorial Day weekend:

Hotels, inns, motels, cabin colonies and resorts are opening with strict cleaning and sanitation practices. Some facilities may be at limited capacity. Guests will be required to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing practices. Places to wash and sanitize hands will be widely available. Hotels are offering in-room dining, curb service and delivery. Check individual websites for specifics on COVID-19-related changes that may impact guest experience.

Most hiking trails and bike trails are open, including the Warren County Bike Trail and the hiking trail at Prospect Mountain. We encourage people to use Warren County’s Recreation Mapper and consult the Lake George Land Conservancy and Adirondack Mountain Club to discover great new hikes. Some trails, including the Pinnacle Trail and the Schumann Preserve at Pilot Knob, have been closed due to overcrowding.

Marinas are open and kayak and motorized boat rentals are available.

Beaches in Bolton Landing will be open. We are awaiting word on whether Million Dollar Beach in Lake George will be open.

Restaurants are offering take-out, curb service and delivery.

Local craft beverage producers are continuing to offer their local brews for pickup.

Grocery, liquor stores, pharmacies and major retailers remain open. Many small retailers are offering curbside pickup or in-store pickup when curbside is not available.

Farmers’ markets are open with safety precautions in place.

A Memorial Day dedication will take place at noon on Saturday in Shepard Park in Lake George. Traditional Memorial Day parades and ceremonies are not being held this year to avoid large crowds. Gatherings of 10 or fewer people are permitted.

For more information, please visit their Frequently Asked Questions page.

