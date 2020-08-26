Lake George arcades ready to reopen, with plans to prove it, as summer nears end

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village entered phase 4 of New York’s COVID-19 reopening plan on July 1. Arcades at the time were hoping to reopen then, along with other tourist attractions midway through the tourist season.

Now, in late August, those arcades have remained shuttered, with no indication of when that will change.

Two arcades, Playland and Fun World, worked together over the summer on a comprehensive plan to show how they could reopen safely. It included details on barriers for multiplayer games, installing proper air filtration systems, and consistent PPE usage. Warren County came to Playland to learn about the plans firsthand, and county Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman said those plans were sound.

At the end of the day – and the summer, for that matter – the decision rests with New York State. Lehman says arcades have been in the conversation in their frequent conference calls with the state, and the county is told guidelines are in the works, but that’s about all that’s been said.

Gyms were another industry left in the dark for some time about when they could let people through the door. They started reopening this week.

Erin Coon of Fun World said that whenever they are given the okay, even if it’s in the off-season, she and her husband are ready to reopen at least for weekends. The arcade is his solo business, but she also serves as the development director at Wait House.

Playland Arcade owner Chuck Leonelli declined to comment about his arcade’s status.

Funa’rama Fun Park, which also operates an arcade, was cited last month for unlawfully opening on a weekend. They did not return a phone call seeking comment.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES