Lake George arcade to be ticketed after opening up over the weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York, arcades are on the same list as gyms and movie theaters in phase 4 COVID-19 reopening, and cannot yet start up again. Over the weekend, one arcade in Lake George tried to open anyway.

Funa’rama Fun Park in the village opened on Saturday for several hours, before being told to shut down by village COVID inspectors. Now the business will face a ticket, the first in the village to make a large enough violation to warrant the move.

The village’s other two arcades remain closed.

Duffy’s Tavern also recieved a warning from officials over the weekend, after some patrons were found to be violating social distancing at the bar. It’s the latest ina series of weekend incidents at different village restaurants. None will be ticketed unless they become repeat problems.

LATEST STORIES