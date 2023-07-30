FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Organizers have been holding paddling events for the last four years, but paddlers at Fort Edward were excited to celebrate the bicentennial of the Champlain Canal.

“It’s wonderful to have all this energy out on the water, and it’s a beautiful day,” Mona Kulkarni-Caron, Program Manager of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, said.

A beautiful day to bring kayaks and canoes to celebrate 200 years of the canal’s history. Heather Streeter says this is something her husband loves to do.

“My husband is from this area and likes to kayak,” Streeter said. “And he’s done the challenge on the Eerie. So we saw this and said, ‘Oh yeah, let’s sign up!’”

Lydia Scheeren ended up bringing a bunch of family members- all for the first time.

“When I found out that it was going to be 200 hundred people, I thought, how awesome is it that you can go onto a canal with 200 other people,” Scheeren said. “So I also invited eight other of my family members, so there are 10 of us who are all doing this today.”

Organizers say more paddlers have been coming to the canal since the pandemic. And she says many express how happy they are to do more outdoor activities.

“You know, we’re going through a lot,” Mona Kulkarni-Caron said. “So everybody will experience what it’s like to paddle through the canal system. And there are wonderful unique features along the way that they’ll get to experience.”

All the paddlers traveled 4.5 miles from Fort Edward to Schuylerville to have a celebratory lunch, see an exhibit, and take a walking tour at Hudson Crossing Park. The event has inspired spectators like Kristin Renauld to plan for next year.

“And we decided next year we’re gonna register and go ourselves,” Renauld said.

Organize say the canal is always open to the public, so everyone can get the chance to paddle through a piece of New York History.