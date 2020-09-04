Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2004

(CNN) — Gas prices this Labor Day are set to be the lowest since 2004.

That is according to Gas Buddy.

The company predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year

That is the lowest priced Labor Day since 2004’s $1.82 per gallon average.

