Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2004

(CNN) — Gas prices this Labor Day are set to be the lowest since 2004.
That is according to Gas Buddy.
The company predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year
That is the lowest priced Labor Day since 2004’s $1.82 per gallon average.
