Labor Day celebration moved online due to COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Solidarity Committee of the Capital District has moved the annual Labor Day Picnic and Celebration online this year due to COVID-19. The Committee transformed the celebration into a virtual event over Zoom for September 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Food and drink will not be served this year, but people can still participate in the celebration of workers and their unions by tuning in to a live broadcast from Cook Park in Colonie.

The event will include:

Music by the Musicians Local 14 Jazz Septet

Awards to NYSNA nurses for securing their first contract at Albany Medical Center

Keynote address by Wayne Spence, President, Public Employees Federation

Awards to four outstanding capital district community activists

The event this year is co-sponsored by the Capital District Area Labor Federation and the New York State Nurses Association. To RSVP and get the Zoom information, visit the Solidarity Committee’s Facebook page.