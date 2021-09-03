Labor Day celebration moved online due to COVID

Posted:
Zoom call

Zoom call (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Solidarity Committee of the Capital District has moved the annual Labor Day Picnic and Celebration online this year due to COVID-19. The Committee transformed the celebration into a virtual event over Zoom for September 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Food and drink will not be served this year, but people can still participate in the celebration of workers and their unions by tuning in to a live broadcast from Cook Park in Colonie.

The event will include:

  • Music by the Musicians Local 14 Jazz Septet 
  • Awards to NYSNA nurses for securing their first contract at Albany Medical Center 
  • Keynote address by Wayne Spence, President, Public Employees Federation 
  • Awards to four outstanding capital district community activists 

The event this year is co-sponsored by the Capital District Area Labor Federation and the New York State Nurses Association. To RSVP and get the Zoom information, visit the Solidarity Committee’s Facebook page.

