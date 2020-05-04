Labor attorney discusses issues facing workers and employers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As plans move foreword to re-open parts of New York state, there are new issues involving workers and employers. A labor attorney addresses some of these issues in an interview with Empire State Weekly.

Sanjeeve DeSoyza is a labor lawyer with the firm of Bond, Schoeneck and King. News10’s Tim Lake talks to DeSoyza on issues ranging from the rights of workers to stay home and self quarantine to what can happen if employees refuse to return to work because their unemployment benefits are worth more than their paycheck.