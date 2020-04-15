Lab to ship antibody test without FDA, others approved

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(CNN) — Abbott Laboratories announced the release of an antibody test.

It could detect if people have been infected with the coronavirus and have recovered. The test could also broadly help determine how widespread the infection is in the U.S.

Abbott said it is shipping a million of the tests to customers immediately, and it plans to produce and ship up to 20 million tests by the end of June.

Abbott’s test has not been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, but the company is legally allowed to distribute it under regulatory flexibilities issued by the agency.

Meanwhile, the FDA on Wednesday did approve two other new coronavirus antibody tests.

The new tests come from Chembio Diagnostics Systems and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. They join a test authorized in early April from the company Cellex.

