La Salle Institute releases plans for in-person education

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – La Salle Institute has said they will welcome back students in September with protocols in place to keep everyone safe. A flexible grade-level plan that allows for social distancing and meets the needs of students, faculty and staff for safety.

The new protocols:

  • Most class sizes will be 15 or less, and all classroom space will ensure 6 feet of social distancing at all times. (This is La Salle’s historic average class size; current teacher to student ratio is 12:1)
  • All parents will have the option to choose a full on-line learning schedule for their sons
  • Significant investment has been made in Chromebooks and other technology including modifications to 100% of classroom space to allow for live-streaming of all classes, if necessary
  • Internet bandwidth was doubled over the summer to accommodate increased technology demands and requirements
  • Our 30-acre campus provides a tremendous opportunity for our students to be outdoors, for physical education and academic learning, and this has been worked into our reopening plans
  • Adoption and implementation of all standards required and suggested by the CDC and state and local authorities
  • HVAC retrofit work is being completed throughout the building to assure healthy airflow
  • Enhanced Janitronics cleaning contract includes thorough daily disinfection and cleaning in accordance with all established COVID-19 guidelines

