LA Lakers to turn Staples Center into voting station

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Saturday that the team is partnering with Staples Center owners AEG and local leaders to make the arena a “vote center” for the upcoming presidential general election this fall.

The announcement comes a day after the NBA and the Players Union announced that teams would work to turn their arenas into voting locations for the election in November.

Athletes and sports teams have been vocal about racial justice and the importance of voting this election following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.