L.L.Bean offers free outdoor classes encouraging everyone to get outside

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With only a few weeks of summer left, outdoor retailer L.L. Bean is encouraging everyone to enjoy some fresh air by offering complimentary outdoor classes.

It was a beautiful Saturday to be on water at the Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany. Many people took full advantage of the complimentary kayaking and paddle boarding classes.

Over the following two weeks (Aug. 14-30), L.L.Bean and Mastercard will be making complimentary Outdoor Discovery Program courses available at select locations in six states, giving participants the opportunity to learn from skilled instructors in a safe environment.

Senior Instructor Dorothy Surprise says these are perfect activities you can do during the pandemic.

“These activities are naturally social distanced because of the paddles. You can’t get that close to anyway, so its great. It’s also a great day to be on the water,” said she.

Jacquelyn Hout says with so many stressors going on in the world right now, this was the perfect relief.



“I’m just looking to get out and get active. I am here with some co-workers. We are going to relax and have a great time on the water,” said Hout, a participant.

Jackie Dorenz from Albany took her daughter Cynthia Villeneuve from Troy kayaking for the first time. Villeneuve says this was a new adventure and a way to get out of the house.



“We are trying to do something new and fun, because we can’t do much with social distancing,” said Villeneuve.

Dorenz says it was a great way to spend some bonding time together.



“During this time you have to keep your family close. You can’t be with anyone else, so you have to keep your family close,” said she.

Organizers say while you’re out on the water, it is important to keep calm and paddle on.

The Southern Saratoga YMCA in Clifton Park is also offering outdoor discovery courses.

The L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Program Courses, which typically cost $29.95, will be offered free of charge at select L.L.Bean locations in Maine, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts. These courses are a fun and easy introduction to new outdoor adventures led by experts and will be facilitated in a safe environment to protect the health and safety of all participants. Programs may include:

Archery – Learn the proper techniques of this age-old sport to perfect your bow and arrow accuracy and precision.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding – Discover how easy it is to balance on top of the water by learning the basic paddle board strokes and skills while you explore scenic lakes, coves and inlets.

Kayaking – Explore nature and learn about the eco-system and history of the area after learning how to safely and comfortably navigate the water.

Fly-Casting – Discover the components of a fly-rod outfit and learn foundational skills on which to build more advanced casting techniques from experienced instructors. (Maine only)

The company also hosted a virtual ‘backyard’ concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Andy Grammer on Friday August 14th. Fans can tune in via the L.L.Bean Facebook Page.

Those interested can register on llbean.com.

