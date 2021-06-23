Kristen Gillibrand holding press conference on Child Tax Credit expansion

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – On June 23 at 1:15 p.m., U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a video press conference speaking about the Child Tax Credit expansion. This expansion will help aid nearly every working family with children in New York.

Starting July 15, families will receive monthly payments of up to $250 for each child aged six to seventeen years old and $300 for children under the age of six. 39 million households in New York are expected to receive benefits.

For more information got to Kristen Gillibrand website.

