Krispy Kreme Donuts giving healthcare workers free donuts

(NEWS10) — Things have been tough for the people on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

In response, a number of companies have been looking for ways to show their support.

Crocs are delivering shoes, Starbucks has free coffee for nurses, but what about those with a sweet tooth?

Now Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Starting on March 30, the company will be giving a dozen of their original glazed donuts every Monday.

All healthcare workers need to do is show up with their employer ID badge.

If you are not a healthcare worker, the company is also offering a free dozen with each pick up, drive thru and delivery order of twelve or more donuts.

