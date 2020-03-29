Krispy Kreme Donuts giving healthcare workers free donuts

(NEWS10) — Things have been tough for the people on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.
In response, a number of companies have been looking for ways to show their support.
Crocs are delivering shoes, Starbucks has free coffee for nurses, but what about those with a sweet tooth?
Now Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts to healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Starting on March 30, the company will be giving a dozen of their original glazed donuts every Monday.
All healthcare workers need to do is show up with their employer ID badge.
If you are not a healthcare worker, the company is also offering a free dozen with each pick up, drive thru and delivery order of twelve or more donuts.
