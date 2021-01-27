Kraft Mac & Cheese launching limited edition Candy flavor for Valentine’s Day

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (NEWS10) – Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy variant of its classic favorite. Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is said to be made with the same cheesy goodness, but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac and cheese pink and add a sweet candy flavor.

The special flavor is for Valentine’s Day if you’re looking for something other than classic chocolates to give to that special someone. Kraft Mac & Cheese says lucky recipients will receive a kit including one box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, and one candy packet to turn the Mac & Cheese pink all delivered by February 14, so they can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.

To enter to win Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese and for more information please visit their website. You can also share your Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese using #CandyKraftMacandCheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.