Assemblyman Brian Kolb pleads not guilty at DWI arraignment

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-131) was arraigned on DWI charges Thursday.

Kolb pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve — almost two weeks after he reminded his constituents to drive sober during the holidays.

Assemblyman Brian Kolb arrives at Victor Town Court for arraignment regarding his DWI charge @News_8 pic.twitter.com/fLeXe6wp0i — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) January 9, 2020

The case is being handled by Penfield Town Court Judge James Mulley in Victor. The judge was called in to avoid any conflict of interest by officials in Victor.

According to police, Kolb blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test. He was driving his state-owned SUV when it slid into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor.

According the police report, Kolb initially blamed his wife.

Kolb has stepped down as Minority Leader of the New York State Assembly, but not as a member of the Assembly.