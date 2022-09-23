TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy has issued a Request for Bid (RFB) for the demolition of the former Knickerbacker Pool Complex and has gotten several bids that are under review. The pool has been closed since 2017 due to structural and mechanical deficiencies at the facility.

All bids for demolition have been submitted and are under review. Demolition will include removal of the current pool, building, fencing and cement work. The city is engaged with the Knickerbacker Park Association regarding the future of recreational opportunities in the park, including options to design and construct a new pool to replace the dilapidated Knickerbacker once demolition is complete. This would provide an additional community location for the residents of Troy to access.

President of the Knickerbacker Park Board of Directors Marc Pallozzi states, “The Mission of the Knickerbacker Family and the Park Board has always been to provide more opportunities for the residents, and especially the children of Troy. The demolition of the pool will do just that, providing additional green space and eventually sports fields where kids will be able to play.”

Originally constructed in July 1955, the Knickerbacker Pool is situated at the southwest corner of Knickerbacker Playground and is named after the individual who owned the land, John Knickerbacker. The demolition of this project will be funded by the City of Troy’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) initiative, The Troy Now Initiative. For more information, visit the Troy now website.