Kitten rescued from DOT truck engine on Long Island

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Workers rescued an adorable kitten from the engine of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle over the weekend, an important reminder to check your car for hitchhikers!

The kitten, affectionately named Fan Belt Fannie, is being nursed back to health before she can be adopted.

The kitten was found in an engine after a DOT worker heard meowing and it took two hours to rescue her.