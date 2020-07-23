Kitten recovering from surgery after being thrown from truck in Schuyler County

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — The kitten who suffered an eye injury after being thrown from a truck in Reading is recovering this afternoon after undergoing surgery to remove its left eye.
The Humane Society shared a picture of the “Little Dude” following his surgery, saying that he will soon go to a foster home to continue his recovery.
The Humane Society says the kitten was thrown from a moving truck on July 21 on County Route 29 in the Town of Reading.
The truck is said to be a late model black Chevy Z71 with black rims, black tail lights, a window decal with a buck, and a partial license plate JHM.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff Department at (607) 535-8222.
The Humane Society has raised over $4,500 on their Facebook page to cover the surgery expenses. Donations can also be mailed to us at 124 Marina Drive, Montour Falls, NY 14865.
