Kirkville man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

News
Posted: / Updated:
Child Porn Graphic_230026

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 17, Timothy Pease, 32, of Kirkville, N.Y., pled guilty to charges of distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

Pease admitted before Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, in Syracuse, that from Dec 2019 – Jan 2020, he used various online social networking applications to receive and distribute child pornography. 

At the time of his arrest, Pease used another social networking application where he posed as a teenage girl to solicit teenage boys to produce sexually explicit images and videos, which he then distributed to others.

Pease could face up to 20 years in prison with probation of five years to life and will be required to register as a sex offender in any state where he lives, is employed, or is a student. 

His sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2021.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

