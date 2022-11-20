TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — KIPP Troy Prep Schools will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner Monday, November 21. This event, which typically draws 500+ people, is returning in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started in 2011 and has grown every year as a large community builder. This dinner looks to help alleviate issues of food insecurity in the community. KIPP covers the entire cost of the event.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno was joined in-studio by Nikki Cox, Middle School Principal at KIPP Troy Prep and Deb Garrett, Alumni Support Manager to discuss the dinner. You can watch the full interview in the player above.