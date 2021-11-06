Kinney Drugs offering COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5+

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids ages 5 and up. Emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age was authorized on October 29 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Since its approval, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended kids in this age group receive the vaccine to prevent severe illness from COVID-19.

On Friday, a press release from Kinney Drugs announced that the vaccine for kids will be available at their pharmacies. President of Kinney Drugs John Marraffa said he was proud to offer the vaccine to their pediatric patients.

“As a pharmacist and President of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population,” Marraffa said. “Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”

Kinney’s stated in the release that it is their goal to make scheduling pediatric vaccine appointments as easy as possible by providing several different options for residents. They announced they are offering family appointments where parents can schedule vaccinations for up to three children at once and are providing dedicated afterschool appointment times.

To ensure kids are comfortable while receiving their vaccinations the pharmacy is making their appointment times longer to allow time for children to adjust. They also will have “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” available for free, which is a bee-shaped device that applies vibration and cold to numb the area and helps take the sting out of the shot. Fun distraction activities will also be available as well as a small post-shot treat.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled on the Kinney Drugs website. The pharmacy is working with government officials and local school districts to offer vaccination clinics.