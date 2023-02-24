KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Ronald A. Locus, 67, received a sentence of seven years in state prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a child. Locus received the maximum state prison sentence for the conviction and will also serve eight years post-release supervision.

According to the indictment, Locus lived down the street from the victim and abused her from when she was in first grade until her family moved in 2013 when she was in fifth grade. The victim came forward and told her mother about the sexual abuse in 2017.

“This conviction is the result of the dedication of our State Police investigators who know that justice, even when delayed, is worth the wait,” said District Attorney David Clegg. “It also sends the signal to our most vulnerable victims that this office and law enforcement will always pursue accountability on their behalf.”