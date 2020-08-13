Kingston man found with 246 bags of heroin, police say

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man has been arrested after officers in Greene County say they found him with 246 bags of heroin, 18.2 grams of crack cocaine, a large amount of cash, and various quantities of other controlled substances.

Greene County Sheriff’s office says the drugs were found after 34-year-old David Smith was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 32 in the town of Cairo.

The charges Smith is currently facing are:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Smith was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Cairo court.

