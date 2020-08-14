Kingston CBOC set to move after Stratton VA win contract

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Kingston Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be moving from Plaza Road to Frank Sottile Boulevard after Valor Healthcare was awarded the clinic’s contract.

In a statement, the The Department of Veterans Affairs claimed that the new location will continue to utilize VA’s Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACTs) while offering more space for enhance patient privacy and service capability, and expanded services through telemedicine.

The DVA also stressed that the relocation of the CBOC will, in no way, interfere with Veteran care.

“Relocating the CBOC provides us the ability to enhance, improve, and support health programs and initiatives for Veterans in the area, all while maximizing taxpayer funds. No matter the location, Veterans can be assured of the highest standard of care and safety available and we look forward to serving their needs.” Darlene DeLancey

Stratton VA Director

The move is set to take place on Monday, August 17. Letters detailing the move have been sent to all veterans currently using the COBC.

Veterans and their families who require more information about the move should contact Stratton VAMC’s Primary Care Administrative Officer Christopher Bender, at (518) 626-6561.

