Kingsbury man charged with March home burglary

HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Police arrested a man who burglarized a home in the town of Hartford in March, according to County Sheriff Jeff Murphy.

Kingsbury resident Nicholas Guilder, 39, was arrested following an investigation into a March 29 burglary. Guilder was charged with burglary in the second degree, as well as petit larceny, after police say he stole property from the Hartford home.

Nicholas Guilder (Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Guilder was arraigned and is being held by Washington County Police. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond following a county court bail hearing.

