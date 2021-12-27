Kingsbury man charged with March home burglary

HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Police arrested a man who burglarized a home in the town of Hartford in March, according to County Sheriff Jeff Murphy.
Kingsbury resident Nicholas Guilder, 39, was arrested following an investigation into a March 29 burglary. Guilder was charged with burglary in the second degree, as well as petit larceny, after police say he stole property from the Hartford home.
Guilder was arraigned and is being held by Washington County Police. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond following a county court bail hearing.