King Crimson to play at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool Insuring Arena announced Monday morning that King Crimson will be coming to the arena in June.

The London-based ’70s progressive rock band will be playing the arena on June 16, and will be joined by The Zappa Band, a Frank Zappa tribute band self-described as “The ultimate Zappa alumni band in partnership the Zappa Trust.”

Tickets go on sale on March 13 starting at $49.50, and can be purchased by phone at (855) 432-2849 online atcoolinsuringarena.com or at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.