Kindness cart brings cheer to children at Albany Med

On Fridays, the ‘Kindness Cart’ makes stops from room to room to deliver smiles.

Bringing the comforts of home to patients and their families at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, it was the brainchild of Christopher Fain, a hospital volunteer and president of the Kindness Is Foundation.

With help from law firm Maguire Cardona, PC, where he is a paralegal, and Berkshire Bank, he created the Kindness Cart, which is filled with free snacks, beverages, coloring books, stuffed animals and toiletries.

Every Friday afternoon, Fain and volunteers push the Kindness Cart from room to room and bring smiles wherever they go.