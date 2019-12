QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Salvation Army ran their first-ever 24-hour Kettle-A-Thon from Monday to Tuesday at the Route 9 Walmart.

In addition to working toward a $24,000 goal, the drive also served as a platform for the Salvation Army’s radio show, “Doing the Most Good Radio,” which broadcast live from the Walmart on both days.