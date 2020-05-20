Kinderhook restaurant helps feed those in need

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Alex Van Allen has owned Dyad for the last five years, and before the coronavirus outbreak, the business was booming. Now he shuts his doors several days a week and is only open till seven for takeout most nights. This hasn’t stopped Van Allen from giving back to those in Kinderhook that need a hot meal.

Dyad is a family restaurant, Van Allen’s parents Michelle and Neil both work there with him, his mom is the cook.

A close friend stepped up with two large donations to help feed those in need. Van Allen was so blown away by the generosity that he decided to match it. Van Allen says it snowballed when he put it out on social media. People offered to help deliver food, donate more money, and one patron left money behind to pay for the meal of another person who frequents the Dyad.

Dyad has collected thousands of dollars and given away hundreds of complete meals to those in need.

Those who need a free meal can check the Dyad Restaurant and Bar Facebook page to see when they will offer the next free meal night.

Orders can be placed through social media and people can remain anonymous, Van Allen says. Those that have special dietary requirements let them know about it, Van Allen’s mom Michelle is the cook and she makes everything to order.

To donate and help feed families in need call the restaurant at (518) 610-8511.

Van Allen plans for Thursday to be the next free dinner night.

