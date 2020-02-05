Kinderhook hydropower plant to charge electric cars

A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car at a ChargePoint charging station at an LA parking garage in 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Electric vehicle charging servicer Plugin Stations Online announced on Wednesday that it will buy the Valatie Falls Hydroelectric plant.

The electric vehicle supplier plans to convert the power plant into a system that charges electric vehicles.

Plugin Stations Online hopes to partner with Valatie to make Kinderhook an even better destination spot for environmentalists by offering charging stations. Hikers, fishers, and antique shoppers driving their electric cars to the area will have an accessible renewable energy source to power getaways from bigger cities, the company says.

Plugin Stations Online projects that charging stations will be running this fall.

Valatie is known for its extensive waterfall in the Kinderhook Creek, and the small hydro plant used to power the village. It was also the site of a cotton mill for a century, and was featured in Harry Houdini’s last movie.

The water-powered plant was last in the news in 2018, when a cryptocurrency operation said it would convert the decommissioned hydroelectric facility to mine bitcoins.

