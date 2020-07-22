Kim Kardashian asks for ‘compassion’ for Kanye

Kanye West, left, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — For the first time, Kim Kardashian is speaking about her husband’s struggles with bipolar disorder.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Kardashian asked for understanding, compassion, and privacy when it comes to Kanye West.

She also said those who are close to him know his heart, and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 22, 2020

Kardashian’s message came a few hours after West took to social media with a rant about his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

West said he has been trying to divorce Kardashian for some time, and accused the family of trying to get him held involuntarily.

Those tweets have since been deleted.

