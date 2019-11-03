Killington opening Sunday for 2019-20 winter season

KILLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America, will kick off the 2019-20 winter season at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3 which will be the first Eastern resort to open for skiing and snowboarding.

The first turns of the season, on Sunday, November 3, will be reserved exclusively for Season Pass, Express Card, Beast 365 and Ikon pass holders. The resort will open to the general public on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Remaining a longstanding tradition, season pass holders are invited to enjoy free lunch on Opening Day at the K-1 Café, North Ridge Brat Haus or Peak Lodge as a show of gratitude for their commitment to Killington Resort.

Killington will remain open to the public for skiing and snowboarding as conditions permit. Skiers and riders can prepare for Opening Day by visiting their website at killington.com or call 1-800-621-MTNS (6867).