RICHMOND, K.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday.

Killings was arraigned on a charge of fourth degree assault with no visible injury, a Class A misdemeanor, by the Madison County District Court in Kentucky. He is due back in court on March 20th.

The charge stems from the same locker room incident that led to a five game suspension and a $25,000 fine for Killings. The school’s investigation found Killings made inappropriate contact with a student athlete in a pre-game hype circle.

The incident has also resulted in a lawsuit filed by the former player, Luke Fizulich, against Killings, UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson, and the university. The incident took place on November 24th, 2021 prior to a game against Eastern Illinois in Richmond, Kentucky.

The University at Albany released a statement Friday night through a spokesman, which can be found below.