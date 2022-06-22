BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Remember this name: Kieran Rhodes. Last night the Burnt Hills native auditioned on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ wowing the judges with a performance of his original song called ‘Disengage.’

The twenty-year-old musician graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and is now a current student at Berklee College of Music. The self-taught musician found his passion for playing the piano and performing in high school.

Juggling baseball and band was difficult in high school and he almost quit! But one special gave him the motivation he needed to continue.

“When I was in high school, my band director Benjamin O’Shea, I remember I always wanted to quit the band multiple times and he was the one who was kind of like I think you have something here, I think you should keep going with this and I’m super grateful for him and for that because I don’t know if I’d be here without him,” Kieran said.

During the episode, he performed a portion of a Billy Joel song, before Simon Cowell cut him off, asking to hear an original song. Kieran proceeded to play a full rendition of his original song called ‘Disengage.’ The song depicts one of the lowest points in his life, battling depression, a story he opened up to the judges about.

He received a round of “yeses” from the judges, even bringing them to their feet. His audition was filmed months ago, in the meantime, preparing for the next round of judging which includes live performances. To prepare he’s been working on his original music and reviewing his songs to decipher the strongest ones to perform.