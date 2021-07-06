Kids swim lessons at South Troy Pool

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Swimming lessons will be available for kids ages 4-15 at the South Troy Pool from mid-July to mid-August. July 6 marked the reopening of the pool after an extensive overhaul.

Kids who sign up for swimming lessons at the South Troy Pool must be Troy residents.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area will operate the South Troy Pool during the 2021 season and be providing swimming lessons. They will also be providing lifeguards and a free lunch program Monday-Friday from 1-2 p.m. for kids ages 17 and younger.

Lessons will begin Monday, July 19, and be available through Friday, August 13. Lessons will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can register at the South Troy Pool or by calling (518) 270-5014.

The pool is open daily from 1-6 p.m. weather permitting. Children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The city said it is working with the Knickerbacker Park Association on design concepts for the construction of a new swimming facility at Knickerbacker Park. The pool was closed in 2017 after engineers found significant structural, mechanical, and accessibility issues.

They said it’s the city’s intention to begin construction on the new facility in 2022.

Splash pads at seven locations throughout the city will also be operating daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information can be found on the city’s website.