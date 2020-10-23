Kids in the Capital Region wearing pink to benefit the American Cancer Society

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10) – Kids across the region are wearing pink on Friday, to help the fight against breast cancer. Real Kids Wear Pink. which was started in 2017 by 11-year-old Carli O’Hara, brings together schools, sports teams, clubs, and organizations to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Carli will be presenting to Guilderland Elementary via google meet this year, since she isn’t able to connect in person.

“We need students like Carli to help make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. The pandemic has put our mission at risk. It will reduce our ability to fund cancer research by 50 percent in 2020. I know that when kids put their mind to something, great things happen, and right now, there is an urgent need for research dollars.” Elizabeth Hunter, American Cancer Society

Some kids have already had some success when it comes to raising money. Albany Academy student Zachery Pelkey has already raised over $1,300.

This year Bethlehem Elementary School is doing a coin drive and “going pink” on Friday, while Albany Academy, Sacred Heart School and Turnpike Elementary will also be involved.

For more information, or to donate, go to Real Kids Wear Pink’s website.

