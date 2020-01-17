Kids get in free to the Saratoga Auto Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Kids get free admission to the Saratoga Autombile Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In addition to free admission, kids are invited to go to the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to build LEGO creations that will be on display for their Kids Gala, the museum said in a press release. The museum is also looking for LEGO donations.

Mad Science and School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance will be at the auto museum providing kids with other activities as well between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

The Kids Gala will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6-9 p.m. Kids are encouraged to dress up for the event. Activities will include a DJ with dancing, photo booth and face painting. Food will also be provided. Discount tickets can be purchased in advance of the event by registering on the museum’s website.

