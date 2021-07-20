Kids, cops & cones at program for bike helmet safety

News
Posted: / Updated:
cycling generic bike

PHOTO: Pixabay

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Jim Tedisco is launching his annual Safe Summer Bike Helmet Safety Program on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m., at the Southern Saratoga YMCA.

Tedisco is partnering with local officials, businesses, and 22 area police departments to distribute 5,000 “good tickets” for free ice cream to reward children who wear their helmets while bicycling, skateboarding, and rollerblading. They will also be giving free bike helmets to kids who need one. 

It’s the law in New York State that children up to age 14 must wear a bicycle helmet or parents could face a $50 fine. According to the New York State Department of Health, an average of 54 New Yorkers are killed each year in bicycle crashes and 19,000 residents are treated at a hospital due to bike-related injuries. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire