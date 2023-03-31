ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — World Awareness Children’s Musuem and Working Pictures, Inc. are looking for some kids to be in their commercials. World Awareness Children’s Musuem is making a commercial for the museum while Working Pictures, Inc. is looking for girl ice hockey players.

World Awareness Children’s Musuem is collaborating with Advokate, LLC in making a commercial for the museum and they’d like children to star in it. They’re looking for a diverse group of kids, ages five and up to participate for a few hours of free museum playtime while they gather footage. The museum explains families who participate will also receive complimentary passes for a future visit.

The museum is planning to shoot the commercial on Saturday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more can contact Advokate’s director of strategy and operations, Cam Cardinale, at cam@advokate.net or 518-309-8616.

Working Pictures, Inc. is looking for three to four girl ice hockey players from ages seven to 10 to take part in a TV shoot. Those interested should be a solid skater and have their own gear. The shoot will take place the morning of April 19. Email stacey@workingpictures.com with a photo and contact information.