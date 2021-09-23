Kids’ Arts Festival returns to Schenectady this Saturday

SCHNECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 27th annual Kids’ Arts Festival is celebrating creativity, culture and community this weekend. The festival is taking place on September 25 from noon to 4 p.m. along the Jay Street Marketplace and around City Hall in Downtown Schenectady.

Normally attracting more than 3,000 kids with their families, the festival brings free hands-on arts activities and performances.

“This year, we have a great mix of golden-oldie favorite art activities and new ones that let our imaginations soar,” said Betsy Sandberg, chair of Kids’ Arts Festival. “Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra will bring their arts-in-education program to Downtown Schenectady thanks to funding from The Upstate Coalition for a FairGame, which supports arts and cultural organizations in three New York State casino regions.”

Other performers and student groups include the Rock Camp Kids, the Electric City Puppets, Dueling Saxophones, and Dance Me Elite performers. A poster contest offers $100 prizes in three age groups. Happiness is the contest’s theme, and official entry forms and plenty of supplies for drawing will be available at Electric City Art Gallery.

In 2020, the festival went virtual and provided four hours of virtual arts programming.

The rain location will be inside Proctors Theatre. All required COVID safety protocols will be in place if the event moves indoors.

A complete list of activities and entertainment are available on the festival website.