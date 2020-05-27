‘Kidney Needed For Daddy’: Local family’s search continues one year later

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For four years, the Rizk family has been looking for a kidney for their husband and father, Fouad Rizk. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the process, the family remains positive.

Last March, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke to the family after their ‘Kidney Needed For Daddy’ car decal started gaining attention.

Although many people reached out to get tested, no one was a match for Mr. Rizk.

During the pandemic, the organ donation list was suspended temporarily and recently reactivated, according to the Rizks. They say there were concerns about organ donation and the COVID-19 impact.

On Tuesday, Michella Rizk surprised Fouad with an early Father’s Day and Birthday gift: a billboard on Route 7 in Latham that reads ‘Please Help Daddy Find a Kidney.’

If you or someone you know might be a match, contact the following:

Billboard located on Route 7 in Latham.

