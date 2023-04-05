(WKBN) — After Bud Light announced a partnership with a social media influencer who is a transwoman, Y2K-era rocker Kid Rock took to Twitter. In a tweeted video, he wears a MAGA hat as he complains to the camera.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible.” The artist then used a rifle to fire gunshots at several cases of Bud Light beer while cursing out the company.

The video had over 32 million views on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The activist in Bud Light’ ‘s new partnership is transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney. According to Fox News, she revealed Saturday that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light with the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood.” Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram with the hashtag #budlightpartner to promote the campaign.

Anheuser-Busch responded to Fox News, saying, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”