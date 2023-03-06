SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 2, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center is hosting the inaugural fundraiser, the Summer SPACtacular, an event that will benefit SPAC’s mission, residencies, and youth education initiatives. The event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature live music performances, a multi-course “Summerscape Supper”, culinary tastings, fireworks, a dance party on SPAC’s historic stage, and more!

“The SPAC Action Council and Friends of SPAC are thrilled to present this inaugural event – one that screams FUN from the minute you enter the grounds. If you’ve never experienced SPAC outside of a performance, this is your chance to do so in a new, intimate way,” says Keeley DeSalvo, SPAC Action Council President.

There are two ticket options that are available here. The All-Access Pass includes a reception with craft cocktails and live jazz on the amphitheater stage, followed by the “Summerscape Supper” featuring three courses with wine pairings produced by CulinaryArts@SPAC with renowned regional chefs Kim Klopstock, Michael Blake, and Kevin London.

During the dinner, NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida will emcee a paddle raise. The “All-Access Pass” also features exclusive admission to post-dinner aperitifs and sweet treats on The Pines Terrace.

Guests looking to enjoy the later activities can purchase a Party Pass that allows access to events from 8 to 11 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by Saratoga Springs native Jes Hudak, tastings from local eateries, distilleries, and breweries, and a whiskey and cigar lounge – all culminating with a dazzling fireworks display and a DJ dance party on the SPAC stage.